Baringo pastor in police custody after allegedly defiling and impregnating minor, attempting to administer abortion

A pastor attached to the African Inland Church (AIC) has been arrested by police for allegedly defiling, and impregnating a 15-year-old form two student in Baringo County.

Evans Bundotich, 38, is in charge of three AIC churches. It is claimed that he also tried to aid the minor abort the pregnancy by purchasing and administering some drugs to her.

The student comes from a humble background and is under the care of her physically challenged grandmother. Three other members of her family suffer from the same condition.

The learner joined Form One last year and her studies are sponsored through the Equity Bank’s programme dubbed Wings to Fly which supports needy and bright learners.

The cleric was held in high esteem because he was a family friend and they also fellowshipped in his church.

According to the family, when schools closed in November for the long December festivities, the cleric paid them several visits in the name of ‘fellowship’ and checking the ‘wellbeing’ of his flock. Little did they know the ‘friendly visits’ were nothing but the shepherd preying on the young sheep.

According to the minor’s grandmother, the pastor extended his generosity by buying them household items during his ‘friendly’ visits.

“Because we are his church members, we did not read any mischief in his frequent visits. Since November last year, he regularly visited claiming that he was passing by to check on our wellbeing,” said the grandmother.

“On some occasions, he arrived in the evening for night fellowship, bringing some shopping with him. I did not read any mischief because he was our church pastor,” the granny told Nation.Africa.

“In December, he passed by and stopped at our gate before calling the minor to show him the route to a certain neighbor’s house,” she claimed.

Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu confirmed that the suspect has since been arrested and is in custody at Kabarnet police station.

“We have arrested a pastor for allegedly impregnating a Form Two student who was under the care of her grandmother and was being schooled by Equity Bank. The suspect is said to have defiled the minor at a forest adjacent to her home, after requesting her to show him the way to a certain neighbour’s house,” said Mr Kiragu.

The family said he appeared to be a good pastor for minding about their welfare through the shopping and regular fellowship.

“We never suspect that he was hoodwinking us while preying on the minor. Who even in his right senses could suspect a cleric for such acts anyway? Those are people we respect in society so much,” another guardian of the minor within the family said.

The family woos began on January 8 when the student informed them that she wanted to travel to Kabarnet town to collect her personal effects and transport them at the Equity Bank as usual in preparation for her travel to school the following day.

She did not return home that particular day, leaving her aging grandmother and the rest of the family worried about her whereabouts.

“We inquired from other family members whether she had visited them but they all said she was not with them. The following day, she called to inform us that she was in Migori town and wanted to come back home. We later learned that when she went to Kabarnet, she went to look for a house help role,” he said.

The person who had offered her the role, however, discovered that she was a minor and also pregnant, and repatriated her back home.

“On receiving information from the stranger that the student was pregnant, we informed our assistant chief who took up the matter. When she arrived, she was taken to Kabartonjo police station to record a statement and on further interrogation, she divulged that she was pregnant and the local pastor was responsible for it,” said the family member.

The minor would then reveal that the suspect defiled her on several occasions in November and December last year.

“We are very shocked that the pastor whom we trusted so much to instill good morals in his members turned into a monster. We want justice for the minor and the pastor to face the consequences of his actions if found culpable,” said the family member.

The area assistant chief said health workers at a sub-county hospital confirmed a positive pregnancy.

The chief said the minor was interrogated at the police station and confessed that she had informed the suspect about the developments of their affair and he had come with a test kit to prove on his own if the minor was indeed pregnant as she had claimed.

According to the minor, the suspect went ahead to buy some drugs and delivered them to her at home on January 6, instructing her how she was to take them to abort the pregnancy, but they did not work. It is at this point that the minor decided to flee the village to look for a house help job to cover up the pregnancy,” the chief said.

When Nation.Africa toured the homestead on Saturday, the victim had been taken to the County Referral Hospital in Kabarnet after falling ill.

The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday, the county’s police boss revealed to Nation.Africa.

Mr Kiragu raised the concern about the rampant cases of defilement in the region and warned of dire consequences for those found culpable.