Baringo pastor, bakery worker remanded pending bail hearing

A Kabarnet pastor and a worker at his bakery who are accused of burning three schoolboys in Baringo County last week have been remanded for two more days as a court considers whether to free them on bail.

Joseph Mduma, 34, and Daniel Kipkoros, 19, were arraigned before Kabarnet Senior Resident Magistrate Nerolyne Idagwa on Tuesday on three counts of assault. They both denied the charges.

The two, from Kaptimbor village, on the outskirts of Kabarnet, Baringo Central, are accused of burning the boys for allegedly stealing a Sh80 packet of cakes from the bakery on May 24.

Defence counsel Edwin Kipkulei asked the court to release the pastor on bail, but prosecutors objected.

In his submissions, State Counsel Casmir Obiero asked for two more days to file an application asking the court to deny the accused bond.

But Mr Kipkulei objected. “The reasons to adjourn an application for bond is an afterthought. There is no affidavit to support the application to oppose bond terms,” he said.

Mr Kipkoros, the second accused, objected to being remanded for two days, saying he was suffering in custody.

The magistrate directed that the application be filed and served on the defence by 9am, June 2, at the latest.

Meanwhile, the magistrate directed that the accused be remanded at the Kabarnet GK prison.

The schoolboys are recuperating at Baringo County Referral Hospital with serious burn injuries.

The incident happened after one of the boys, who worked at the bakery on weekends, was caught by the owner with one packet of cakes at around 9pm last Tuesday. The owner is a pastor at a local church.

The student was allegedly beaten by the pastor and two casual workers at the bakery and his legs placed in a hot bakery oven as punishment.

The boys, including a Standard Eight candidate, were picked up from their homes and taken to the bakery.