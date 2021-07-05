Baringo MPs say Magoha's directives bad for the marginalised

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha. Three MPs from Baringo County have threatened to sponsor a motion to impeach him over what they termed as "bogus" directives.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Florah Koech

Nation Media Group

Three MPs from Baringo County have threatened to sponsor a motion to impeach Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha over what they termed as "bogus" directives that they said are further marginalising the disadvantaged.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. How Nyanza residents are dodging Covid-19 burial guidelines

  2. Kerio Valley attacks: Fear grows as bandits target peace ambassadors

  3. Main suspect in Quiver Lounge shooting surrenders

  4. PRIME Lake Victoria fishermen’s long wait for 470km Ring Road

  5. Joy as work on Sh600m Njoro-Molo road starts

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.