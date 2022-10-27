Baringo MCAs endorse Kipng'ok’s son Felix Maiyo as next DG

Baringo MCAs have endorsed Felix Kiplagat Maiyo, the eldest son of the late Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok, to succeed him following his nomination by Governor Benjamin Cheboi.

Mr Maiyo, 36, now awaits official appointment by the governor and his swearing-in to take over from his late father, who died a month ago.

The motion for his approval was tabled before the assembly on Thursday by Majority Leader Lawi Kipchumba.

Mr Kipng'ok, 61, died on September 14 after developing breathing problems at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while preparing to board a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Mombasa, where he was to attend a Council of Governors induction workshop. He was pronounced dead while the plane was still on the ground.

He had hardly been in office for a month when he died.

Youthful and experienced

A majority of MCAs who contributed to the motion of approval of the nominee, described him as a youthful, experienced and well-informed individual, who perfectly fits in his father’s shoes.

Mr Maiyo is an accomplished, multilingual engineer with five years’ experience in the oil, gas and geothermal sector. He holds a master’s degree in oil and gas engineering from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

He worked at National Oilwell Varco, KenGen and CMC Motors.

Until his appointment, the father of two was managing his family’s business.

Keeping the seat in the late Kipngo’k’s family settles ethnic politics that arose when the seat fell vacant following his death.

There had been fears from Baringo Central, where the DG hailed from, that the region would lose the seat to another community, and elders and professionals had made appeals to the governor to make sure that didn’t happen.

Elders push

Elders in Baringo Central argued that the governor and senator positions had gone to Mr Cheboi and Mr William Cheptumo, respectively, who are from the populous Arror community in Baringo North, and the DG’s seat needed to remain in Baringo Central.

Elders, led by William Cherambus, fronted Mr Maiyo to succeed his father.

They argued that the late DG played a major role in Governor Cheboi’s landslide victory in the August 9 polls.

Kipngo’k was sworn into office alongside Governor Cheboi on August 25, after they won the seat with 137,486 votes.

When he was vetted by ward reps on Tuesday at the Kenya School of Government, Mr Maiyo pledged to work with the governor to ensure that the interests of minority groups in Baringo County, including the Ilchamus, Pokot, Endorois and Nubians, are protected.

“We should incorporate the minority groups in appointments in the county government, including appointments to the executive, so that they can feel accommodated,” he said.

Negotiated democracy

Just recently, the Ilchamus in Baringo South pushed for negotiated democracy and wanted the county assembly Speaker’s seat after a parliamentary candidate they fielded in the August 9 polls was defeated. The community has for years fielded a parliamentary candidate against their Tugen counterparts, but none has ever won.

The assembly appointments committee promised to protect the interests of minority communities, who have often complained about being sidelined in appointments.

The Pokot and the Ilchamus argue that discrimination against them keeps them out of crucial dockets and nominations.

Since the advent of devolution in 2013, the governor, senator and woman rep seats have gone to the Tugen community.

Public university, and other pledges

Mr Maiyo also pledged to end a row surrounding the setting up of a public university in the county, which has remained a pipedream partly because of disagreements among political leaders over its location.

“The issue of its location should be sorted out once and for all if we want to have a university in Baringo. I will assist the governor in bringing all leaders on board so that we can have a common ground, because the initiative will not only spur development but also help learners to easily access education,” he said.

He promised to work with Governor Cheboi to unite county leaders and find homegrown solutions to insecurity in the region.

“The major cause of the rampant banditry attacks is the fight over limited resources like water and pasture. We need to develop and open up the affected areas,” he said.