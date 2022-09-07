Kanu MCAs in Baringo pressure Gideon Moi to join Kenya Kwanza

Kanu MCAs in Baringo County are mounting pressure on their party leader Gideon Moi to join Kenya Kwanza and work with President-elect William Ruto.

Ward representatives, specifically from Tiaty sub-county, who were elected on Kanu tickets say they are following in the footsteps of their MP William Kamket, who has jumped ship to Kenya Kwanza, although he was elected under Kanu.

Led by Tirioko MCA Sam Lourien, they lauded the Supreme Court for upholding Dr Ruto’s victory.

“We want to categorically say that the Pokot community is supporting his leadership and we cannot be in the opposition again despite our party affiliation,” said Mr Lokales.

Political cold

“It is true we were recently elected to the county assembly on a Kanu ticket. But we want to tell our party chairman not to stay in the cold but instead swallow his pride and work with the incoming government.”

“Ruto is his sibling and they were nurtured politically by the late President Daniel Moi and he will definitely welcome him with open arms.”

Mr Kamket, a close ally of Mr Moi, ditched Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and joined Kenya Kwanza. He was welcomed by Dr Ruto at his official residence in Karen last week.

The MCAs said they had no option but to follow in his footsteps, adding that after Mr Moi was voted out in Baringo, it was a clear signal that there was a need to make right choices.

Political future

Loyamorok MCA Maria Losile said Mr Moi should support Dr Ruto’s leadership so as to secure his political future and for the unity of the Kalenjin community.

Loyamorok ward MCA Maria Losile addressing the press at Kabarnet town, Baringo county. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

The former Baringo senator had been embroiled in a supremacy battle with Dr Ruto, choosing to hop onto the Azimio bandwagon ahead of the August elections.

Kalenjin elders unsuccessfully tried to reconcile the DP and Mr Moi and have them speak in one voice to avoid ‘sibling rivalry’.

Tiaty is a perceived Kanu stronghold after it clinched all the elective positions in the elections, including parliamentary and ward representative seats. Mr Kamket garnered 17,933 votes to trounce his closest political rival and predecessor Asman Kamama of the Kenya Union Party (KUP), who came in second with 13,037.

'Eight Nil'

In the 2017 elections, Mr Kamket and all the seven MCAs from his constituency were also elected on Kanu tickets, a team branded ‘Eight Nil’.