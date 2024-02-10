Baringo headmaster blinded in childhood by cattle rustler's bullet killed by bandits

A primary school teacher who survived an attack by cattle rustlers at the age of nine, leaving him totally blind, has been shot dead by bandits, tragically ending the life of a man who fought against vice.

Thomas Kibet, a 55-year-old head teacher at Kagir Primary School in Baringo North, was on a motorcycle with his wife and a child on their way to Kipcherere Secondary School in the same sub-county for a function when they were ambushed by armed criminals in Namba area.

Confirming the incident, Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said the teacher was shot in the head during the ambush and died on the spot.

The head teacher's wife and the minor are still missing.

The motorcycle belonged to a police reservist (NPR), who was also the driver.