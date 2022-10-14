Baringo governor picks late Deputy Governor Charles Kipng'ok's son as replacement

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi has appointed Felix Maiyo,36, the late deputy governor Charles Kipng'ok's son, as his new number two.

The governor on Thursday forwarded the name of Mr Maiyo son for approval.

Mr Kipng'ok, 61, died on September 14 after he developed breathing problems while preparing to board a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight to Mombasa, where he was to attend a Council of Governors induction workshop.

Baringo County Assembly Speaker Vincent Kemboi stated that the assembly received communication from the governor in the afternoon that he had appointed Mr Maiyo as the nominee for deputy governor position.

“The governor forwarded the name to the assembly in the afternoon and the said name was tabled by the majority leader Lawi Kipchumba and upon deliberation by House, it was committed to the committee of appointments which is expected to hold its first sitting on Friday afternoon,” said Mr Kemboi.

He said the committee has 14 days to approve and pass a resolution regarding the suitability of the nominee.

He stated that section 32d of the County Government Act is clear on the procedure and what is expected of the County Assembly and expects the committee to send notification to the members of the public on his approval.

“We will also place in daily newspapers so that anybody who has an objection on his appointment can raise the same and the committee will have an open sitting on a day to be communicated to the public,” said the Speaker.

The committee, he said, will thereafter retreat and prepare a report which we expect them to present before the county assembly before the elapse of the 14 days and the House shall approve or reject the said nomination and depending on the outcome, the governor will then appoint the said name.

Elders and locals from the region have been fronting the late deputy governor’s son, who has a Master’s degree in petroleum engineering, saying he was best fit to replace his father.

Elders led by Councillor William Cherambus claimed Mr Kipng’ok, who was appointed by Governor Benjamin Cheboi to deputize him, had a lot in store for the electorate and the best person to take up his mantle is his eldest son.

They also indicated the deputy governor played a major role in supporting Governor Cheboi during the campaign period to ensure that he made a political comeback, which he won in the August 9 polls by a landslide.

The elders also claimed that the Governor and Senate positions went to Cheboi and William Cheptumo from the populous Arror community in Baringo North and the deputy governor’s seat should be retained in Baringo Central.