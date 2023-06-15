‘Millennium Man’ — World’s second-oldest ancestor to return home to Baringo after two decades

For more than 20 years, Baringo residents have been wondering about the whereabouts of the fossil Orrorin tugenensis, which was removed from its original home at the Kipsaraman Community Museum in Baringo North in 2003, ostensibly for safekeeping.

Orrorin tugenensis is believed to be one of the oldest early humans in the human family tree. The fossil of the world's second oldest human, dubbed 'Millennium Man', dates back about 6.2 million years.

Despite the landmark discovery of the fossil in the Tugen Hills in Baringo, which made world headlines 20 years ago, locals have nothing to show for it after it was allegedly taken away by an official from the Community Museums of Kenya (CMK).

Orrorin means the original man in Tugen.

Some people in the community blamed the director of the Community Museums of Kenya, Mr Eustace Gitonga, for the fossil's disappearance.

Residents had claimed that CMK was using the Kipsaraman Community Museum as a cash cow, with officials allegedly soliciting funds from donors and researchers and pocketing the money instead of using it to benefit the community.

A past picture taken during the discovery of Orrorin Tugenensis fossils at Orrorin in Baringo County in 2000. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

No, it was not stolen

However, the row over the alleged 'theft' appears to have died down after Mr Gitonga confirmed that he knew where the fossil was and gave assurances that it was very safe in a vault in Nairobi, and not stolen as alleged.

When he met Governor Benjamin Cheboi at his office in Kabarnet on Tuesday, he clarified that the fossil was taken for safekeeping because the Kipsaraman Museum at the time did not have a vault to ensure its safety.

"It is true that I was concerned about the safety of the Millennium Man as far as heritage is concerned, which is a serious issue because, throughout history, such valuable things are stolen all over the world. That is why I have resisted leaving the fossil in a precarious situation," said Mr Gitonga.

"There was a time when we even took it abroad for dating with the permission of the government and we brought it back after a certain time that was given to us. The fossil hasn't made any money because it's been kept in a vault since it was taken," he added.

Community Museums of Kenya CEO Eustace Gitonga when he met Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi at his office on June 13, 2023. Their discussion centered on returning the fossil of the Orrorin tugenensis, taken from its original home at the Kipsaraman Community Museum in Baringo North. The fossil of the second oldest man in the world, named 'Millennium man', dates back more than 6.5 million years. It was found in Kapsomin village in 2000. Photo credit: Florah Koech | Nation Media Group

Mr Gitonga told Nation.Africa that he knows where the fossil is, but cannot divulge where exactly for security reasons.

"It is safely kept somewhere in Nairobi and I cannot divulge for security reasons. As a proof that it is safe, former Governor Stanley Kiptis and some officials from the county had an opportunity to see it in 2021," said the CMK director.

Dated in France

The fossil, according to the Baringo county director of tourism Evans Turgo, was taken for dating in France in 2001.

He confirmed that he accompanied former Governor Stanley Kiptis in September 2021 and they saw the fossil.

"I cannot ascertain where the fossil is kept because it was brought to us at a hotel in Nairobi, under the guard of General Service Unit officers and it was taken back, where it is being kept, where we don't know," he said.

"Where it is kept is a top secret because of security reasons. Even the former Governor was not told, said Mr Turgo.

Mr Gitonga explained that the fossil has not been generating income since it was taken from the museum, having been kept under lock and key at the undisclosed vault.

Dr Martin Bigford and Prof Bridgid Senut in a past picture, during the discovery of Orrorin Tugenensis fossils in Orrorin, Baringo County in 2000. The fossils were kept at Orrorin Community Museum in Kipsaraman, before being taken away by the Community Museums of Kenya. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

50,000 other fossils

Once a state-of-the-art museum being built by the county is completed, he said, the fossil will be returned along with 50,000 other fossils found in Baringo County, forming a huge collection for public display.

The county is renovating the one-storey dilapidated semi-permanent structure for Sh13 million.

Mr Cheboi said it was good news for the people of Baringo and the community living in Rondinin, where the fossil was discovered, that plans were now underway to return it to its original home.

"We have reason to smile, that the Orrorin tugenensis fossil, discovered in 2000, has been in Mr Gitonga's custody and is finally coming back to Baringo County. We are working with CMK to plan for its repatriation," said the governor.

Some of the items kept at Orrorin Community Museum at Kipsaraman in Baringo County on June 26, 2013, where Orrorin Tugenensis fossils which were discovered in 2000. There are at least 50,000 fossils discovered in Baringo county alone. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Rebuilding Kipsaraman museum

The devolved unit has started rebuilding the museum in Kipsaraman and intends to move the fossil there so that it will benefit both the surrounding community and the county government, the governor said.

"The museum is a devolved function, including the activity of researching fossils and cultural artifacts, and we are taking our due responsibility to return the fossil to Kipsaraman. We commend Gitonga for agreeing to return it. We will work with all stakeholders to ensure that we derive maximum benefit from the fossils," he added.

He indicated that researchers will continue with their work and hopefully discover more fossils in partnership with other museums and researchers in the country.

"This will also be an opportunity for people interested in archaeology and of course a tourism opportunity for our people in Kenya and beyond," said the governor.

Goodies that never came

Baringo residents led by Orrorin Community Organisation Secretary Micah Cherutoi said the remains of the six-million-year-old hominid, discovered at Kapsomin in Kipsaraman division in 2000, were taken away by CMK officials.

Joseph Kipkoech, then Director, Orrorin Community Museum at Kipsaraman in Baringo County accompanied by Joseph Cheserem explaining a point on June 26, 2013, about Orrorin Tugenensis fossils discovered in 2000 in this file picture. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Following the discovery of the fossil, he said, residents were promised a lot of goodies that they have yet to see.

The aggrieved locals said thousands of people, including schoolchildren and other organised groups, used to visit the museum every year, but now no one goes there.

The museum collapsed in 2003 when CMK officials had a falling out with donor agencies and other stakeholders over the alleged misappropriation of funds.

It was alleged that the French National Museum of Natural History had promised to build a laboratory at the site for Sh60 million, and the museum's president even laid a foundation stone to start construction. However, CMK was accused of misusing the initial Sh1 million given for the first phase of the project, and the donors withdrew from the project.

The lab would have had three floors to store all the fossils from the larger research sites in Baringo County.

Following the discovery of the fossil by a team led by French paleontologist Brigitte Senut and French geologist Martin Pickford in 2000, a museum was set up in the Tugen Hills, displaying the casts of Orrorin along with many other spectacular fossils from the region.