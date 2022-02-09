Bandits kill police officer, injure colleague in attack

Fred Matiang’i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i (second right) with leaders from West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo-Marakwet in Nakuru City on February 4 at a meeting to discuss security in the counties.


Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey  &  Steve Njuguna

Just three days into the operation to smoke out armed bandits in the volatile Rift Valley, the bandits have gone berserk and attacked police stations, homes and schools.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.