Bandits kill police officer, injure colleague in attack

Just three days into the operation to smoke out armed bandits in the volatile Rift Valley, the bandits have gone berserk and attacked police stations, homes and schools.

On Wednesday morning, the armed bandits raided Mlima Jangili police camp in Laikipia County, killing one police officer and injuring his colleague. Three police officers, who were at the sentry when the attackers sprayed them with bullets, were unaccounted for by press time.

“There was fierce exchange of fire before we unfortunately lost one of our officers in the process,” said Mr Joseph Kanyiri, Laikipia County Commissioner.

Constable Elisha Yegon, succumbed to gunshot wounds in the stomach while another officer sustained wounds on the leg, Mr Kanyiri said.

“A team of officers have been dispatched to the area to trace the three and pursue the attackers,” he added.

The bandits are believed to have crossed over from the neighbouring Baringo County where an operation is ongoing. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i last Friday launched an operation in Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties after meeting leaders from the three counties.

In Arabal, Kasiela and Lamaiwe sub-locations in Baringo South Constituency, residents have turned Sinoni Primary School into a refugee centre after fleeing their homes, in fear of bandit attacks. At least 35 families have converted classrooms into homes since Tuesday when two brothers were killed in an attack.

Women and children

Two classrooms at the secondary school section have been allocated to women and children.

Men sleep in the primary section during the day and do night patrols. The other classes have been converted to cattle sheds.

Other learning institutions, such as Kasiela and Embusus primary schools, remain closed.

Ms Grace Cheptoo, who was elected secretary of the camp, said the operation by the government to flush out bandits was welcome. She lamented that some of the children who have been forced to stay out of school are scheduled to sit for their national exams next month.

“The government said that they would conduct an operation but we have not seen anything going on. We don’t even have hope of returning to our homes soon yet candidates are expected to perform like those who are currently studying,” Ms Cheptoo said.

The mother of four added that they are depending on well-wishers for food.

Ms Rhonda Kobilo, 77, a resident of Kasiela, said that their lives have been turned upside down by the bandits who have not only forced them to be refugees in their own land but also reduced them to beggars.

Ms Kobilo, who is staying at the camp, said she has now been left to look after her five grandchildren after their parents ran in different directions for safety.

The camp is also home to Rael Maresi, 19, who was forced to flee her home for safety despite giving birth three weeks ago.

Her husband fled to a different location to secure their remaining livestock. Ms Maresi is staying with her grandmother.

Relief food

In the surrounding villages, more than 500 locals had regrouped, awaiting relief food Kenya Red Cross promised them, but is yet to be delivered.

Esther Chematia, a resident of Arabal, said she was forced to walk from Mochongoi where she has sought refuge at her sister’s place.

In the same area, Tuiyotich primary and secondary, Kapkechir primary and secondary, and Tandar and Lawaiwe early childhood schools remain closed.