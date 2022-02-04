Bandit attacks: Matiang'i orders security operation in parts of North Rift

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has ordered a security operation in parts of North Rift region, as well as the immediate arrest of leaders funding bandits.

The CS also ordered that cultural leaders administering oaths to ‘bless’ bandits and other invasion missions be arrested.

He issued the directive in Nakuru after meeting with leaders from three North Rift counties hit by insecurity.

Dr Matiang'i , PS Karanja Kibicho and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai met with the leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot Counties on Friday at the Sarova Woodlands Hotel to discuss the security situation.

"I want security agents to arrest and prosecute leaders and government officials misusing the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) and other government vehicles to source and distribute guns and ammunition and to coordinate attacks," said Dr Matiang'i.

"The move will be accompanied by a major operation, beginning from Muchongoi area of Baringo South in Baringo County to weed out all bandits from affected areas," he added.

Matiang'i meets Kerio Valley leaders over insecurity

Dr Matiang'i also ordered the immediate recruitment of National Police Reservists in affected areas of the North Rift to beef up security.

"We will ensure there is proper and ruthless deployment to crack down on banditry in the affected areas. The government will employ maximum available power including aerial operations," he said.

During the meeting, the CS also revealed that the government is working to protect schools to enable affected institutions to reopen. The State will also support funeral arrangements for those killed in Kerio Valley in recent banditry attacks.

More than seven people including a security officer have been killed in the past month with four others sustaining gunshot wounds in Baringo County alone.

More than 15 schools in Baringo North and South have been closed down due to recent violence and 7,000 people displaced from their homes.