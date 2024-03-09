Mandera women

Baby boom: Why ‘tyranny of numbers’ politicians are fidgeting

Women at Eymmole Village in Mandera during a mother-to-mother support group meeting.



Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • 14 counties are expected to have an additional 9.9 million people by 2045.
  • The slow growth in most regions with high TFR is attributed to their smaller populations.
  • The 2022 survey flagged Kenya’s declining fertility rates.

