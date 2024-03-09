Baby boom: Why ‘tyranny of numbers’ politicians are fidgeting

Two most populous counties are projected to record the highest rise in number of people over the next two decades despite low fertility rates, as some regions are outpaced by others with comparable populations, official data shows.

Nairobi and Kiambu, which have the lowest fertility rates (babies per mother) at 2.6 and 2.9, respectively, which is below the nation’s average of 3.4, are the only counties estimated to each record over one million growth in population by 2045.

Analysis of data exposes huge differences in growth figures among regions with comparable population, underscoring the rising trend of smaller families in Mt Kenya and Gusii regions that has politicians in the vote-rich areas worried.

For instance, while the population of Kisii and Narok is comparable, the number of people Narok is projected to add to its population by 2045 will be four times that of Kisii.

Similarly, Wajir’s population will grow by a figure three times that of Nyeri in the projected period although the two regions now have comparable population.

Equally, although the population of Nyamira and West Pokot is almost even, the estimated growth figures for the Rift Valley county will be six times those of the region in Nyanza.

The projections explain the rising concerns about slowdown in population growth in Mt Kenya that has some leaders even offering gifts for mothers with newborns. On Monday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua gifted a mother with a baby Sh50, 000 as a token of appreciation.

“I have seen a mother with a newborn. Bring the baby I give you something to buy milk. We want to encourage our mothers,” Mr Gachagua said in Nyahururu where he commissioned an ultra-modern mother and child unit at the Nyahururu County Referral Hospital in Laikipia County.

Nairobi and Kiambu are projected to have an additional more than 2.3 million people by 2045, accounting for 13 per cent of an estimated 17.8 million births over the next two decades.

Mombasa is also among populous regions expected to record higher growth despite a low total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.9.

Collectively, 14 counties are expected to have an additional 9.9 million people by 2045, which is more than half of the projected population growth, according to projections by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

TFR refers to the average number of children a woman would have by the end of her childbearing years if she bore children at the current age-specific fertility rates. Age-specific fertility rates are calculated for the three years before the survey, based on detailed pregnancy histories provided by women.

From a sample of women age 15–49, the 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey shows the current TFR of 3.4, a decline from 3.9 reported in 2014 KDHS.

Only Nairobi (1, 351, 824) and Kiambu (1, 013, 848) are projected to add more than one million although the country’s population is expected to increase throughout the projection period.

Other regions set to record highest increase in absolute numbers are Nakuru (975, 352), Narok (789, 885), Migori (640, 507), Kakamega (616, 606), Turkana (603, 813) and Kilifi (607, 561).

Kajiado (595, 739), Kwale (558, 465), Mandera (557, 855), Wajir (514, 753) and Homa Bay (501, 213) are also in the league. All these counties have TFRs ranging between 3.4 and 6.8. However, six top counties expected to experience the highest percentage of population are Samburu, Tana River, Narok, Lamu, Wajir and Turkana. Their TFRs range between 4.6 and 6.8. Samburu’s population is expected to surge by 65 percent in the projection period.

Highest TFR

Counties with the highest TFR are Mandera (7.7), West Pokot (6.9), Wajir (6.8) and Marsabit (6.3) Conversely, counties projected to record the least population growth are Nyamira (60, 651), Tharaka Nithi (74, 956), Taita Taveta (88, 725) and Vihiga (85, 310)

Others with the lowest population growth are Kirinyaga (101, 336), Lamu (101, 620), Embu (111, 374), Elgeyo Marakwet (120, 409), Nyeri (158, 132), Isiolo (164, 163), Kisii (177, 370).

The slow growth in most of these regions with high TFR is attributed to their smaller populations. But the outliers are populous areas whose TFR is below the nation’s average such as Kisii (3), Kirinyaga (2.8), Nyeri (3.1), Embu (3.1) and Nyamira (2.7). These are the regions projected to be outpaced in growth by areas that have comparable populations now.

Counties with the lowest TFR are Nairobi City (2.6), Nyamira (2.7), Machakos (2.8), Kirinyaga (2.8), Mombasa (2.9) and Kiambu (2.9).

The 2022 survey flagged Kenya’s declining fertility rates. TFR sharply declined between 1989 and 1998 (from 6.7 to 4.7 children per woman).

In 2003, fertility rose marginally to 4.9 children per woman. Thereafter, TFR decreased to t to 3.9 in 2014, and to 3.4 in 2022. A similar trend was observed among women in rural areas (7.1 in 1989 to 3.4 in 2022) and urban areas (4.5 in 1989 to 2.8 in 2022)

Over the years, the fertility level has been declining across the age cohorts. On average, women in rural areas have 1.1 more children than their urban counterparts (3.9 versus 2.8 children).

And rural women age 40–49 on average have given birth to 4.8 children, as compared to 3.4 among their urban counterparts.

The number of children that a woman bears depends on many factors, including the age she begins childbearing, how long she waits between births, and her fecundity.

Postponing first births and extending the interval between births have played a role in reducing fertility levels in many countries.

These factors also have positive health consequences. In contrast, short birth intervals—of less than 24 months—can lead to harmful outcomes for both newborns and their mothers, such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and death.

Childbearing at a very young age is associated with an increased risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth, and higher rates of neonatal mortality.

TFR declines with rise in level of education, from 6.3 children for women with no education to 2.8 children for women with more than secondary education, according to the KNBS report.

TFR also declines with increase in wealth quintile, from 5.3 children for women in the lowest wealth quintile to 2.7 children for women in the highest wealth quintile.