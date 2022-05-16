Azimio supporters in Eldoret celebrate Raila-Karua ticket

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya supporters in Langas in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, broke into celebrations after the coalition’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga unveiled Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate on Monday.

They carried placards and hammer symbols as they chanted slogans in support of Mr Raila and Ms Karua.

Uasin Gishu is the home county of Deputy President William Ruto, who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate in the August 9, General Election.

Dr Ruto enjoys near fanatical support in the Rift Valley region.

Amina Mohammed, a woman leader in Eldoret, said the choice of Ms Karua was a big win for women in Kenya.

“We are happy that a woman was picked as a running mate. It means that as a woman, we can also lead. This is a big win for us,” she said.

Langas Ward Member of County Assembly Francis Muya

Jubilee Uasin Gishu chairperson Francis Muya said the Raila-Karua ticket will champion reforms.

“We believe this is the best choice and the two will deliver for our country. They will help fight corruption and deliver the development agenda for our nation,” said Mr Muya, the Langas ward representative in the county assembly.

Supporters of Azimio La Umoja Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga celebrating in Langas Estate in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County.

In the last election, Jubilee swept a majority of elective seats in the North Rift region.

But with the split between President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto, the ruling party lost its glory in the region as more leaders moved to align themselves with UDA as their new political vehicle to the 2022 ballot.

The region has since shifted its allegiance to UDA, even as Jubilee and affiliated parties under the Azimio coalition fight for elective posts in the UDA-dominated region.

Azimio candidates

Elgeyo-Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos is among those vying on a Jubilee ticket. He will face Senator Kipchumba Murkomen in the Senate race.

In Uasin Gishu, Peter Wanjohi of Jubilee will vie against incumbent Lucy Ngendo of UDA, while Mr Muya will defend his seat under Jubilee.

In Turbo constituency, Samkiz Mugo of Jubilee will be battling it out with current MP Janet Sitenei of UDA.

Last month, Jubilee unveiled new interim party officials in the county in a move aimed at revitalising the fortunes of the party in the region.