Azimio harvests defectors from UDA-dominated North Rift region

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance is steadily gaining traction in the North Rift region, regraded as a stronghold of Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, after 100 officials and members of various parties quit his fold and joined the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

Led by Uasin Gishu ANC coordinator Saina Nechu, the group decamped from DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition, saying the alliance had failed to specify how it would tackle issues affecting the country.

“Together with 24,000 ANC members, we will back Mr Odinga in the August polls because he has a well-laid-out manifesto that will revitalise the [economy and improve people’s lives]. Azimio has pledged to also slay the dragon of corruption and this explains why we will back him,” said Mr Nechu.

He said their defection was also informed by the vague agreement between ANC and UDA that formed the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“Despite being members of ANC, we learned through the media the merger of the two parties and as the grassroots mobilisers, we were not amused,” he said.

“We need a party that brings the entire leadership on board and our declaration to join Mr Odinga will add him numbers in the General Election.”

Ms Pamela Raunga, another ANC official, said the Azimio coalition had demonstrated how they will incorporate women in their leadership if they assume power.

“By giving a woman a running mate position, we are sure of gender parity in Mr Odinga’s government, and even in the government composition, there exists an outlined structure of how women will be given equal chances,” she said.

Ms Raunga said they will use their grassroots base to move around the region to galvanise support for Azimio and ensure a clear victory in August.

The defectors were received by Rift Valley coordinator and Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos at the Azimio North Rift office in Eldoret at an event also attended by former Cabinet minister Dr Sally Kosgei.

“The defection is a big boost to Azimio because it will help us in popularising our candidate across the region. They are our disciples at the grassroots and are laying the ground for the grand reception of Mr Odinga and his running mate Ms Martha Karua in the region,” Mr Tolgos said.

He said Mr Odinga and Ms Karua would be received for several rallies in Nandi, Elgeyo Marakwet and Trans Nzoia counties.

For her part, Ms Kosgei said they were optimistic about clinching victory in August because there are a lot of members from other parties joining Azimio.