Autopsy reveals how Caroline Kangogo died

Dr Johansen Oduor

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on July 27, 2021, after conducting Corporal Caroline Kangogo's postmortem exam.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Barnabas Bii  &  Onyango K'Onyango

  • The autopsy by Dr Oduor comes after high-profile lawyers raised concerns about the position Kangogo was found and questioned whether her death was actually by suicide.

A post-mortem examination on the body of policewoman Caroline Kangogo in Eldoret has indicated that she died from a single gunshot to the head.

