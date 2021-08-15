Arnesen’s High School closed after death of Form One student

A student of Arnesen’s High School in Burnt Forest, Uasin Gishu County, heading home after the school was closed on August 15, 2021 following the death of a Form One student.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Arnesen’s High School in Uasin Gishu County has been closed indefinitely following the death of a Form One student in what parents and residents suspect could be due to Covid-19.

