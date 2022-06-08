Allow me to repent, Eldoret man who stole from church tells court

An 18-year-old man who admitted charged stealing electronic equipment from an Eldoret church wants the court to allow him to seek forgiveness before being sentenced.

The accused, John Kiiru pleaded guilty to breaking into the Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) and stealing musical equipment but wants to meet the pastor for forgiveness and get saved before going to jail.

Mr Kiiru hopes to use his jail term to preach to other inmates in the prison after being converted to become ‘a born again Christian’.

The value of the stolen equipment which was recovered from the house of the accused was not immediately established.

Before stealing the equipment he was a casual laborer at the church situated in Bondeni area within Kamukunji estate in Eldoret town.

Charge sheet stated that on May 31 at Bondeni area in Soy Sub County within Uasin Gishu County willfully and unlawfully broke into KAG Shilo Prayer House and stole a power mixer, speaker among other church Musical instruments.

After pleading guilty before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Dennis Mikoyan, he made a passionate appeal to court to help him access the church leadership so as to ask for forgiveness before being sentenced.

“I am very remorseful of what I did, I kindly request this court to help me reach the church pastor and other leaders to ask for forgiveness before being sentenced,” he told the court during mitigation.

The church pastor John Kiarie who is prosecution key witness has said that he is ready to forgive the accused on the behalf of the church.

“I have no issues with his request for forgiveness, I hope to meet him before sentencing so as to pray for him and lead him into salvation as he wishes,” said Pastor Kiarie.