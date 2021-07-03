Alarm as virus patients seek treatment late

Health experts have raised concern that most Covid-19 patients are seeking medical attention when it is too late.

This emerged amid concern that more people could be dying at home from Covid-19 related complications, which are not captured in the daily national tally by the Ministry of Health.

In the Lake region, a bulk of the Covid-19 patients are on home-based care, with Kisumu having 764, while 12 others are in ICUs in public isolation facilities. It has also emerged that a majority of those getting infected are not vaccinated, with no records to show infections among the vaccinated cases.

Most hospitals in the Lake region are also reporting that a majority of the critical cases are the elderly, considered among the most vulnerable groups.

According to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), which currently manages the High Dependency Units (HDU) at the Homa Bay County referral hospital, nearly half of people who seek treatment at the hospital test positive for Covid-19 and most of them only go to the hospitals when they are overwhelmed at home.

For some, it is a matter of hospital costs while others just avoid going to the hospital, only showing up when their conditions worsen.

The hospital CEO Peter Ogolla said the last patient who was admitted at the facility was discharged on Tuesday. In Vihiga, county referral hospital acting medical superintendent Dr Vitalis Juma, said only one out of the nine critically ill patients admitted in the county had received the first Covax dose.

"We have nine patients in isolation. One of them had received the first dose of Covax vaccine. All are on oxygen," said Dr Juma.

In Kisumu, Health executive Boaz Nyunya said they are yet to get data of people who were vaccinated but ended up getting Covid-19. “However, the majority of those admitted and critically ill are the elderly aged 60 and above,” he told the Nation.

In Migori, the county has recorded a steady decline in Covid-19 infections with health officials noting that there were no patients currently admitted at the four-bed capacity ICU facility.

The county recorded 185 infections in June, with health chief officer Pauline Amollo noting that at least 158 are on home based care.