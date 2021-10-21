Alarm as underage commercial sex thrives in Central Kenya

The Central region security committee has ordered all five counties to crack down on underage commercial sex workers.

Parents or guardians whose underage children engage in commercial sex risk being arrested if they fail to participate in rescuing them from the trade.

“It has reached a point where the society is treating commercial sex by minor girls as normal. The government is the duty bearer and this is a country of the rule of law,” said Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga.

“We have the Children’s Act to enforce and all those who participate both directly and indirectly in all forms of acts that defile the chastity of our girls are criminals fit for behind bars.”

Mr Nyagwanga said the order takes effect immediately in Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu and Nyandarua, saying all spots known for commercial sex must be infiltrated and all underage girls rescued.

He said parents who do not play an active role in rehabilitating such girls would be arrested and prosecuted for child negligence.

“We also know there are adults who recruit these girls to the commercial sex trade. Those with premises that are used for progression of such vice are also on our radar,” he said.

“Males who procure sex from underage girls must start getting their dose of punishment. It is a war that must be won.”

Mr Nyagwanga said he was aware that some of the culprits in underage sex deals are people of high social, political and economic standing, and others are the same ones entrusted with enforcing the rule of law.

“We know that commercial sex work is illegal. But we have encountered difficulties proving that adults in the trade are indeed in commercial sex,” he said.

“When we arrest them, they say their clients are their lovers. But when it comes to girls who are underage and are in commercial sex, we will prove criminal culpability against all involved.”

He said he had received complaints from individuals and entities about the commercial sex trade and the government must respond.

“We have business communities in towns who have complained that most of the streets have been transformed into sex dens. We have politicians who have complained that girls in their electoral zones have become so liberal to a point they are selling sexual services blatantly,” he said.

“Women lobby groups have complained and in general, the government is being accused of doing nothing to prove this is illegal.”

In one of the petitions Nation.Africa has seen, the Federation of African Women Educationists (Fawe) in conjunction with the Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) in the region, the government is accused of being lackadaisical.

“These acts are happening where we have police stations, National Government Administration Officers and other arms of government,” the petition says.

“The moment the government decided to look the other way as our small girls engaged in commercial sex, in essence, we are saying it is a new social order that is legal. And that makes nonsense of our existence as a country.”

Area MYWO chair Lucy Nyambura said, “We are happy that Mr Nyagwanga has taken our concerns very seriously.”

MYWO, she said, will partner with other stakeholders in children’s development drives to dissect the problem and find real answers on why some children are not even concerned that they are ripping up their future.