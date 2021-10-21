Alarm as underage commercial sex thrives in Central Kenya

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga

Central Regional Commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

The Central region security committee has ordered all five counties to crack down on underage commercial sex workers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.