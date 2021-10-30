42 counties miss revenue targets

Margaret Nyakango

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o at a past function. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Reginah Kinogu

The setting of unrealistic revenue targets coupled with restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 saw county governments record a drop in own source revenue collections in the last financial year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.