11 South Rift schools closed over strikes

Even before the Ministry of Education’s order for schools to close for half term is implemented, 11 learning institutions in the South Rift region have been closed over unrest.

Tenwek Boys High School and Koiwa Boys High School are the latest to be closed on Monday and Thursday respectively in Bomet County.

Chebonei Girls, Chebunyo Boys, Mogor Secondary schools were closed last week as a result of strikes.

In Kericho County the affected institutions are - Kericho Boys, Kipsigis Girls, Kericho Tea Boys, Kipsolu Boys and Litein Boys High schools.

In all the schools in Kericho County, the learners broke window panes in classrooms and dormitories over alleged failure by the institutions’ administrations to address a myriad of issues raised by the learners.

Kericho County Director of Education Rose Sagara declined to speak to journalists over strikes in the region.

Ms Sagara referred the media to the Rift Valley regional education offices or the ministry headquarters for a comment on the rising cases of strikes in the learning institutions.

It is also claimed that the students in all the affected schools were given a gag order or face further disciplinary action should they speak to the media.

The unprecedented cases of strikes in the region have been caused by cases of alleged poor diet, leaking dormitories and transfer of teachers.

The transfer of Kipsigis Girls Principal Juliana Kirui resulted in a strike a week ago, after she swapped positions with Moi Girls Eldoret High School Principal Christine Chumba.

At Kericho Tea Boys High School, students are alleged to have been denied an opportunity to watch an English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United, leading to the strike.

“We are appealing to all the stakeholders to address the issues with a view to stemming the strikes in schools in the region and enable normal learning to resume as soon as is possibly practical,” said Ms Mary Rotich, the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Kericho County branch executive secretary.

Mr Malel Langat, the Bomet branch executive secretary Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Mr Paul Kimetto, the Kuppet branch executive secretary said the cases of strikes in the region should be addressed as a matter of priority.

“The underlying issues in the strikes should be looked into and addressed so as to avert damage of property in the future by the learners at the slightest provocation as is currently being witnessed,” said Mr Malel in a joint statement with Mr Kimetto in Bomet town on Thursday.