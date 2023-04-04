10 counties to benefit from Sh100 billion World Bank projects

Garissa, Isiolo and Lamu are among 10 arid and semi-arid counties that will benefit from an ongoing multi-billion shilling World Bank programme geared towards uplifting the livelihoods of residents in the regions.

The North and North Eastern Development Initiative (NEDI) that was launched in 2018 consists of six main projects costing more than Sh100 billion.

Speaking during the opening of the 2023 Social Protection conference at the Kenya School of Government yesterday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the 10 counties are endowed with resources that need to be exploited for the benefit of the locals.

“The projects provide the necessary impetus and gravitas needed to open up northern Kenya. They are critical in improving the infrastructure, enhancing connection to the national grid and expanding agricultural production in the region,” said the DP.

Mr Gachagua noted that like Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the country's Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) could be transformed into productive areas. “I will make sure this programme is successful and, in the end, we open up northern Kenya,” he said.

World Bank Country Manager, Operations, Camille Nuamah welcomed the government’s support, saying NEDI programmes would significantly improve the region’s development.

“In the next few years, we look forward to seeing a NEDI region where communities are connected to a good sanitation system and better water supply, improved roads with lessened travel time, where peace reigns and development indicators have improved,” said Ms Nuamah.

On February 28, the Cabinet approved an additional Sh4 billion to the country’s drought alleviation programme.

In a meeting chaired by President William Ruto, the Cabinet said the funds would help to cushion vulnerable households and children across the nation.

“The solution to the food security challenges we face as a country lies in Northern Kenya, the vast land in the region can produce enough food for the whole country and we will have a surplus,” He added.

He challenged the respective county leaders to closely work with the World Bank to ensure the successful implementation of the projects while asking the partners to help the regions’ educational sector.

“The government takes this Initiative seriously as a solution to the many challenges we face, We also want to ask for continued support for education programmes in the area so we develop a human resource that is conversant with the region,” he noted.