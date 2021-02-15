‘Full steam ahead’, Joho says on presidential bid

It is full steam ahead for Governor Hassan Joho’s 2022 presidential bid, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader has said, even as he slammed critics opposing his ambition for the highest seat in the land.

Speaking in Likoni a day after meeting Coast governors in Taita Taveta County, Mr Joho said he was ready for the presidency.

“I am prepared, the Coast region is ready, and (my political detractors) should know that they will never achieve what I have achieved. I will fight for this position,” said Mr Joho.

He urged residents to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying would bring development to the grassroots. Mr Joho, who issued bursary cheques to needy students under the auspices of the county’s Elimu Fund, criticised Deputy President William Ruto-allied Tangatanga brigade and their “hustler” and “wheelbarrow” movements. He claimed that Dr Ruto and his allies had lost direction.

“I cannot allow someone who has been in the government since 2013, with full control of powerful ministries and the cabinet, to deceive my people with wheelbarrows. Can you cross the ferry with a wheelbarrow? ” Mr Joho posed.

Presidential flag-bearer

Speaking at the same event, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko backed Governor Joho’s presidential bid, urging residents to support one of their own for the top seat.

“We want to create an equilibrium in terms of power. We are glad people from the Coast are being united and this time we would like to be on the negotiation table,” she said.

Ms Mboko, who is among those speculated to be the frontrunners in succeeding the outgoing governor, said that ODM had allowed for democracy in choosing the party’s presidential flag-bearer, giving Mr Joho a chance to vie.

“It’s now our time. ODM is a democratic party and even the party leader has agreed to give some of his members an opportunity to become the flag-bearer. We will support Joho to the end,” she said. Their remarks came even as Dr Ruto embarked on a three-day tour of Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties, whose penultimate rally was held at Kadongo grounds in Kisauni.

On Tuesday, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, an ally of Dr Ruto, was stripped of the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani (JKP) economic bloc chairmanship during the Taita Taveta meeting.

Governors Samboja, Joho, Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Dhadho Godhana (Tana River) and Fahim Twaha (Lamu) declared that Coast region will field a single presidential candidate during the meeting in Mwakishimba village.

Mr Kingi has been pushing for a regional party that will allow one of them to vie for the presidency. The way forward for this remains unclear with Mr Joho’s decision to vie under his ODM party.