Youtube channel offers Kenyans tips on how to get jobs in Dubai

Dubai City

A view of Dubai city in the Middle East.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (10)

By  Kevin Rotich

Ms Doris Muronga was working in Kenya before she lost her job. And since she could not secure another employment, she ventured into entrepreneurship that also did not pan out as planned.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.