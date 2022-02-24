Catherine Wanjiku displays her Huduma Namba card at the Kiambu county commissioner's offices in November 2020.

A woman displays her Huduma Namba card at the Kiambu county commissioner's offices in November 2020 during the launch of the card's issuance.

| Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

You’ll soon need Huduma Namba for M-Pesa and other digital payments, says CBK

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Huduma Namba will curb fraud, especially in mobile money transfers, the bank says.
  • Huduma Namba will also replace the Kenya Revenue Authority PIN.

You will soon need Huduma Namba to send cash to your loved ones in the village or perform other digital transactions, the Nation has learnt.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.