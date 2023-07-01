Yego Mobility seals partnership with digital taxi drivers

Digital taxi drivers in the coastal region have entered into formal partnership with Yego Mobility, a ride-hailing firm that launched operations in Kenya late last year, with key among their agreements being low commissions the company will charge.

At least four associations representing over 600 drivers around the coast on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yego, that addresses key areas on which drivers have in the past complained about.

Yego has committed to charging the drivers a maximum of 12 per cent of their earnings as commission and other charges, support them with a framework to boost savings and issues concerning the safety of drivers and passengers while at work.

Leading ride-hail firms in the country continue to charge drivers beyond the legally required 18 per cent commissions from their earnings, by introducing other charges.

Driver-passenger relations

“Increasingly passengers have been frustrated by booking a ride via an App and then having to negotiate the fare. If the higher fare was not acceptable, the driver would cancel the ride or simply not show up, throwing the passenger’s plans into a disarray, leading to missed appointments, trains and even flights,” the company said in a statement following the MoU.

The company noted that in many instances, driver-passenger relations have been direly affected where drivers feel their earnings are low, which compromises their safety during trips.

“The drivers complain that they are living hand to mouth, struggling to survive and are just one illness away from poverty. With no savings and no NSSF to fall back on, the drivers are terrified about the future, when they would no longer be able to work the long back-breaking hours to eke out a meagre living,” the company noted.

Taxicab vehicle categories

That is the first MoU between the drivers and a ride-hailing company and drivers have exuded confidence that it will address some of the concerns they have had, including paying lower commissions and safety concerns during the ride.

They also agreed that Yego Mobility will work with the associations to add additional taxicab vehicle categories, such as women-only, daily/weekly rental, and luxury vehicles, which would bring additional convenience to Passengers.

“The MoU is the result of extensive consultation between the Associations & Yego and is a significant step forward for the digital taxi industry in the coastal region. Not only will it help to modernize the industry and make it fairer and more sustainable, but it will also help improve the livelihoods of drivers and make the entire experience better for passengers as well,” the statement reads.