Ukur Yatani
Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Yatani walks tightrope with Sh3.6trn budget amid Covid

By  Paul Wafula

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Yatani expected to factor President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four’ legacy projects.
  • Treasury has to find money from an economy hit by the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani will this afternoon walk a tightrope in trying to raise the hopes of a nation seeking relief from the economic shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, amid a gaping revenue shortfall.    

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME New frontier for inseminators

  2. Love for exotic fruits pays off for seedlings farmer

  3. Simple ways to boost your fibre intake

  4. World Bank approves Sh80.2bn Kenya loan

  5. PRIME Debt-ridden Multiple Hauliers stares at liquidation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.