Worn out pipe joints on leaky roof expose JKIA's sorry state

Worn out sealing joints of pipes, and their blockage summarises the sorry state of affairs at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which led to the leakages experienced recently at the facility.

A report tabled before the Senate Energy Committee by Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) shows that current heavy rains are too strong causing the leakages.

According to the report, leakages were experienced at terminals 1A, T1B, T1C and T1D.

At terminal A, the leakage was due to downpipes being overwhelmed by the enhanced rains.

The authority told the Senate committee that so far the leakages have been addressed by unblocking of pipes and reinstatement of weakened joints.

In a bid to permanently solve the problem, the authority has recommended the installation of a new steel structure roof with iron sheet cover over the existing butterfly roof with a new independent gutter system.

At terminal 1B, the report says the leakage was caused by one of the pipe joints disconnected spewing water on the gypsum ceiling to the floor at the check-in area.

“The affected joints have been repaired. Pipe sizes for old existing collector pipes have been enhanced to cater for heavier than normal storms,” reads the report.

CS Murkomen speaks on JKIA renovations and the Diani Airport Expansion

The authority, however, told the committee that to prevent recurrence of the leakages in the areas, there is need for replacement of the roof with a modern steel structure covered with iron sheets complete with an independent gutter and downpipes system.

At terminal 1B, the leakage was due to weak points between the joints thus allowing water to pass through.

Further, the report shows that vibrations from aircraft operations lead to slab elements moving independently thus developing new cracks to the chemically treated surface.

“Thermal expansion and contractions at joints for precast slabs also creates cracks allowing water to seep through,” reads the report.

At terminal 1C, the report shows that there were leakages from a downpipe due to heavy rainfall overwhelming the existing plumbing system.

The report also shows that there is blockage of the downpipes by roots reducing their hydraulic capacitys.

At Kisumu International Airport, the authority says in the report that the leakage was caused by topography sloping towards the terminal entrance.

“Surface runoff due to enhanced rains overwhelmed the stormwater drainage provision thus flooding the terminal,” reads the report.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen faulted the previous government for the poor management of JKIA.