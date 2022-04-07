World Bank wants NHIF to have Global Fund role

The World Bank has urged Kenya to restructure its counterpart financing deal with the UN-backed Global Fund to cover more healthcare programmes than just those on fighting against malaria, tuberculosis and HIV-Aids.

The Bretton Woods institution recommends a new deal that would instead channel financing to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which covers a wider range of healthcare programmes.

Individual priority

“The current position put forward by Global Fund demands that Kenya meets the 20 percent minimum co-financing threshold. The committed (funds) towards this co-financing is ring-fenced towards individual priority programme and can, therefore, only be used for HIV/Aids, TB or Malaria,” the Bank said in a policy proposal the Nation saw.

It added: “Moving forward it is recommended that the national government, MoH (Ministry of Health), and the national Treasury advocate for a re-structuring of counterpart financing mechanisms within the Global Fund such that the co-financing commitment be allowed to fund a more integrated healthcare funding mechanism e.g. NHIF rather than HIV/Aids, Malaria and TB only that will not only be sustainable but will also impact the overall healthcare system.”

The NHIF is currently piloting universal healthcare coverage in four of the 47 counties. The initiative seeks to ensure that all Kenyans can access health services where and when needed without financial strain.

Kenya has contributed Sh1.28 billion ($11 million) to the Global Fund to date. The country pledged Sh691.86 million ($6 million) for the Global Fund’s sixth replenishment covering 2020-2022.

Kenya is a donor to the Global Fund and an implementer of Global Fund-supported programmes. Through Global Fund programmes, the country has made progress in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria.

The Fund’s latest data shows that new HIV infections declined from 1.18 per 1,000 population in 2015 to 0.72 in 2020.

Malaria prevalence

HIV prevalence fell from 4.9 per cent in 2018 to 4.5 per cent in 2020, and the HIV incidence reduced from 0.27 per cent in 2016 to 0.14 per cent in 2020.

The incidence of TB fell by 11 per cent between 2018 and 2020. Malaria prevalence among children under five years declined from eight per cent in 2016 to six per cent in 2020.