World Bank to invest Sh47bn to drill aquifers in the northern Kenya counties

The World Bank will invest billions of shillings to tap water from underground aquifers in northern Kenya to supply residents in the drought-prone region.

The lender this year approved $385 million (Sh47.29 billion) in funding — a $135 million (Sh16.58 billion) loan and a $250 million (Sh30.71 billion) grant — for the project.

The first phase will see drilling into aquifers located in 10 counties within the North and North-east Development Initiative (Nedi) after which it will be rolled out in other countries in the Horn of Africa region.

The Nedi counties are Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Turkana and West Pokot.

“The Groundwater Management for Horn of Africa Project (P174867) will invest in accessing domestic aquifers in Kenya’s Nedi regions and, in a later phase, shared aquifers in the Horn,” said World Bank.

An aquifer was discovered in Turkana in 2013 with an estimated 250 billion cubic metres of water. The water in the Lotikipi aquifer is, however, salty and cannot sustain domestic use, which is the reason for its lack of use since it was discovered.

The government early this year said it had stopped plans to tap into the aquifer due to the prohibitive costs it would take to desalinate the water.

Water desalination projects are expensive and uneconomical, but the World Bank funding will be key for research into viable fresh water aquifers and sources for use by the communities residing in the region.

“First-phase activities will include constructing medium and small-scale infrastructure to provide sustainable access to groundwater resources in the borderlands, developing information and knowledge on regional aquifers, and building institutional capacity on groundwater management and governance,” said the World Bank.

The lender said funding for such projects will help reduce Kenya’s water access gap where some 50 per cent of households access improved water sources in 11 countries compared to more than 80 per cent in 10 other counties.