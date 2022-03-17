World Bank approves Sh86bn in budgetary support for Kenya

The World Bank has approved a Sh85.76 billion loan to Kenya for budgetary support, on condition that the state undertakes reforms in public procurement to end corruption.

The loan, whose annual interest rate is about three per cent, is the second tranche of a World Bank credit facility known as Development Policy Operations (DPO), which lends cash directly to the National Treasury for budget support instead of financing specific projects. The first tranche was disbursed last June.

“Kenya has maintained the momentum to make critical reforms progress despite the disruption caused by the pandemic,” said World Bank Country Director for Kenya Keith Hansen.

“The World Bank... is pleased to support these efforts which are positioning Kenya to sustain its strong economic growth performance and steering it towards inclusive and green development.”

Reforms tied to the loans include the establishment of an electronic platform for public procurement to foster transparency and reduce opportunities for corruption, the World Bank said. By the end of 2023, the programmes aims to have five strategically selected ministries, departments, and agencies buying goods and services through the electronic platform.

Public spending

In the infrastructure sector, the programme targets measures to create a platform for investments in least-cost, clean power technologies, and enhance the legal and institutional setup for public-private partnerships to attract more private investment.

“Aligning clean energy investments to demand growth and ensuring competitive pricing through a transparent, competitive auction-based system has the potential to generate savings of about $1.1 billion over ten years at current exchange rates,” the World Bank said.

The DPO also supports Kenya’s capacity to handle future pandemics through the establishment of the Kenya National Public Health Institute, which will coordinate functions and programmes to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats, including infectious and non-infectious diseases, and other health events.

“The government’s reforms supported by the DPO help reduce fiscal pressures by making public spending more efficient and transparent, and by reducing the fiscal costs and risks from key state-owned entities,” said Mr Alex Sienaert, a senior economist with the World Bank in Kenya.