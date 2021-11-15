World Bank, AfDB blacklist nearly 20 Kenya firms over fraud

denied access

A spot check on the AfDB website shows some of the recently banned companies by AfDB based in Kenya include Aerospace Aviation, Beta Trading Company, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited, Eva-Top Agencies, Madujey Global Services, Mactebac Contractors Limited, Techno Brain (Kenya) Limited ("Techno Brain Kenya"), and Sony Commercial Agencies.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Brian Ngugi

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • ADP and its affiliates have been debarred for 21 months and will be ineligible to participate in any World Bank-financed projects during the period.

Nearly 20 Kenya-based companies have been blacklisted by the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) in less than two years over fraud and quality concerns in projects funded by the multilateral lenders.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.