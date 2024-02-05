Women-led firm fights for NSE Sh800bn bond trades

A prominent female lawyer is the brains behind a new bond trading firm that has won a lucrative licence to take on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) for a share of the revenues from the Sh800 billion bond business traded annually.

Catherine Musakali is the founder and managing partner of the law firm Dorion Associates that owns 500 ordinary shares of the African Bond Exchange (EABX) Public Limited, making her a beneficial owner of the new firm licensed last week by the Capital Markets Authority’s (CMA) to start trading in bonds on the over the counter (OTC) exchange.

Ms Musakali, who sits on the boards of many listed firms as a company secretary, has close business relations with the two direct shareholders of EABX— Agnes Nanjala Wanga and Dorion Associates LLP. Ms Wanga, with half of EABX’s 1000 ordinary shares, is the CEO of Women on Boards Network (WOBN), a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing gender diversity in board leadership. Ms Musakali is the chairperson and founder of WOBN.

Ms Wanga, said Ms Musakali, is also an employee of Dorion Associates.

The other partner of Dorion Associates is Nkirote Kananu Mworia, who also sits on the board of WOBN.

The arrangement means that EABX, which is angling for a share of the close to Sh800 billion worth of bonds traded annually, is currently under the control of three women who share the boardroom of an NGO championing increased representation of women on boards.

Ms Musakali said that Dorion and Ms Wanga, a former employee of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), are only holding these shares in trust until the capital raising process is complete and new strategic investors are on board.

“It is a normal process when you are setting up companies particularly those that are going to capital-raise to take up the company with nominee shareholders,” said Ms Musakali.

“Then the company goes through the capital-raising process. When all the potential shareholders are onboard you then go through the process of allocating the shares and transferring any shares held by the nominees. That is where we are at.”

An OTC market is an infrastructure that allows traders to interact without having to go through a formal securities exchange.

Treasury bonds are traded on the secondary market, giving bondholders the opportunity to receive money for their security without rediscounting (selling them back to the CBK before maturity at a lower rate). Treasury bills or short-term loans are, however, not traded on the secondary market.

Currently, bond trading is done at the NSE, with bondholders instructing the broker to buy or sell a security at a specific price, or better.

The rollout of the new bond trading platform sets the stage for competition between the NSE and EABX for bond market activity whose annual turnover has averaged Sh734.0 billion between 2020 and 2023.

The NSE raked in an average of Sh73.2 million per annum in bond levies over the last two years and stands to lose a revenue line should activity gravitate towards EABX.

Bond dealers in brokerage entities are also set to take a hit should the OTC market take off and cement direct engagement between traders.

This marks the third milestone for EABX, with the first having been the no objection for the set-up acquired in 2020 and the second being the approval for capital raising secured in 2023.

COMPILED BY CHRISPUS BARGORETT

Meanwhile, the Treasury, which EABX lists as being represented on its board, distanced itself from the firm that has been sponsored by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) and the UK-based Financial Sector Deepening (FSD).

On its website, EABX lists Daniel Ndolo as a representative of the Treasury on its board.

“To the best of my knowledge, GoK (the Government of Kenya) does not have a stake in EABX,” said Dr Chris Kiptoo, the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.

Initially, the EABX OTC Exchange appeared to have the blessing of the government, a notion that must have been buttressed by the commitment by senior Treasury officials to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to take steps towards an OTC-automated exchange to complement the operations of the NSE.

“We will further enhance the market infrastructure through policy support to market participants to operationalise an over-the-counter automated exchange to complement the broker-intermediated Nairobi Securities Exchange,” the Treasury told the IMF in the just concluded fifth review of the arrangement the country has with Washington-based multilateral financier.

This comes just a fortnight after the IMF Staff Report following the January 17, 2024, sixth review of Kenya’s $4.43 billion, Sh717.3 billion programme indicated that the government had committed the fund to take steps towards an OTC automated exchange to complement the operations of the NSE.