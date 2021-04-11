File | Nation Media Group

Without new Eurobonds, Kenya risks loan defaults

By  Paul Wafula

  • According to IMF, Kenya is walking on a tight rope. Its debt distress has moved from low to high risk.

  • About half of Kenya’s public loans are from external creditors.

If Kenya fails to secure the new Eurobond loans of Sh781 billion lined up in the next 18 months, it will be facing a potential default risk, even as its debt to GDP breached the 70 per cent mark for the first time in 2020.

