Why your Vitz, Nissan Note imported unit will cost you over Sh1 million

Photo credit: Pool

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

Used car prices in Kenya have jumped by an average 37 percent over the past six months as demand outstrips supply globally on production cuts, pushing low range vehicles like Nissan Note and Vitz above the one-million-shilling mark.

