Why off-plan home purchase deal could become nasty trap

To save a little money from the purchase of your dream home in an envious posh neighbourhood, you decide to buy it off-plan before.

You pay the full amount as this way, the cost you are paying for the grand home will ultimately be less than what you would ordinarily have bought it for after it was already built. But there is a catch.

Your property developer, not content with building your house only, wants to set up hundreds of similarly posh units and has, shockingly, used your fully paid house to secure funding for his new development from a local lender.

This is what happened to Mary Kiseko Fischer. In 2013, Ms Fischer bought a posh off-plan house in Runda from Kencom Sacco Society Limited for Sh28 million and fully completed payment for the property in 2016.

But unknown to her, Kencom Sacco had in 2013 used the house to secure two loans from National Bank of Sh1.4 billion and Sh100 million for construction of 113 housing units in Kiambu.

As such, she was none the wiser when the bank wrote her a letter demanding payment of Sh28 million for the house and threatened to repossess it if she did not pay, despite having already fully paid for the property to the developer.

Lease agreement

Unbeknown to her, part of the bank’s agreement with Kencom Sacco for the two loans was that Ms Fischer and other buyers of the properties in the project would be depositing their payments for the properties in a National Bank account.

So when construction of the house was complete, she signed a lease agreement and sent it to the developer for registration but never received it.

As she had not paid the money into the bank’s account, the lender said it could not discharge the title deed for her house.

Ms Fischer moved to court seeking an injunction to restrain the bank from demanding payment, harassing, intimidating or in any way interfering with her occupation of the Runda house pending the hearing and determination of her case against the two.

In her submissions to court, Ms Fischer argued that any agreements between National Bank and Kencom Sacco did not bind her or affect her interest in the suit property, and that by the time the developer got the first loan from the bank, she had already signed to buy the property and made part payment of Sh5.6 million.

In his ruling on the suit, High Court Judge Alfred Mabeya stopped National Bank from demanding payment from Ms Fischer pending trial and allowed her to stay in the property.

Justice Mabeya said the bank did not carry out due diligence to check that the units the developer was using as collateral had not been purchased, and that the loan agreement was entered into after she had already bought the house.

Third party

“I disagree with the 1st respondent’s (National Bank) submission that the applicant ought to have paid the purchase price to it. How could the applicant be expected to pay the purchase price to a third party who at the time of purchase was a stranger to her?” posed Justice Mabeya.

“How could the applicant know that she was supposed to pay the purchase price to the 1st respondent who had not brought to her attention its interest in the project or the suit property in particular?” he added.

But a property developer signing off your property for a loan without your knowledge is not the only pitfall facing off-plan home buyers as the investment plan spreads roots in the country, attracting increasingly cost-conscious buyers seeking to buy homes at below the market rates.

Unscrupulous individuals have joined the party to con prospective house buyers into parting with their hard-earned money, flaunting acres of prime land that they do not own and showing flashy plans for houses that may never be built.

Wooed by the prospect of owning homes at cheaper prices, sometimes buyers do not do due diligence of property developers to ascertain whether they actually own pieces of land that they plan to build the property on before parting with their money.