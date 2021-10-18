Why off-plan home purchase deal could become nasty trap

off-plan housing purchase

Be on the look-out when opting for off-plan housing purchase.

Photo credit: File

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

To save a little money from the purchase of your dream home in an envious posh neighbourhood, you decide to buy it off-plan before.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.