Why Kenya Railways will retain Chinese workers after SGR takeover

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has taken over more functions on the standard gauge railway from the Chinese operator ahead of the full transfer in May.

KRC managing director Philip Mainga said the corporation would handle the loading and offloading of the SGR passenger and cargo trains as part of a deal to fully run operations on the Chinese-funded and built track by May.

KRC has been handling ticketing, security and fuelling since March last year.

“The corporation has now assumed the loading and offloading functions from Africa Star Railway Operation Company and in terms of percentages we can say that we are now at 60 percent overally,” said Mr Mainga in an interview on Thursday.

“The management and the board is determined to see a gradual takeover of operations from AfriStar. We are optimistic that once all staff members from the operator are brought on board, the cost of operation will go down.”



