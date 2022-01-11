Submerged buildings of Soi Lodge on the shores of Lake Baringo.

A fisherman paddles a traditional raft past one of the submerged buildings of Soi Lodge on the shores of Lake Baringo, where rising water levels have seen the lake surface area expand

Why ignoring climate change dynamics could sink banks

By  Otiayo Guguyu

 As lake and beachfront property sink into the deluge of torrential floods and apartments in the cities are submerged in water during rainy seasons, the Central Bank of Kenya is fretting over how financiers continue to treasure such assets as premium collateral.

