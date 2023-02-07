Why government holds key to robust growth path

Times are changing rapidly and economies are evolving. Over the past few years, the economic and market barometers have been giving mixed signals owing to recessionary times.

Most discussions of economic growth lead to the importance of enhancing private sectors globally. However, this is only possible with favourable government policies.

CNN's Fareed Zakharia once stated: "It is absolutely clear that government plays a key role as a catalyst, in promoting long-term growth."

This is witnessed as there has been a change over the decades with an active partnership between the public and private sectors in economies the world over.

Over the years the government's role in an economy has been redefined. In market economies, there has been a dilution of the laissez-faire principle and governments are called for intervention even in sections that were exclusively reserved for the private sector. The markets have failed to ensure full employment and economic stability.

Governments across the world play a dominant role despite many countries being market economies. This is because markets do not allocate all or even nearly all of the output the economy produces. The governments are involved in affecting the way income is produced and allocated.

Since the 1930s there has been a gradual change in the concept of the state and its scope has steadily increased. With the rise in income inequality and unemployment, there was a gradual change in the thinking of 19th-century economists and policymakers.

Economic evils

These social economic evils were attributed to private ownership of capital. The great depression saw the rise of the Keynesian school of thought, which advocated for an active role of the government in the economic sphere. It became a driving force in economic decision-making in the 20th century.

In 1929 unemployment reached a peak of 25 per cent in the US and across Europe. It was widely argued that markets had failed and there was increasing pressure for government intervention to curb the economic downfall. Keynes forcefully argued in favour of the economic role of the government in saving the economy by effecting a rise in effective demand.

He demonstrated that fiscal activities of the government could raise employment and maintain it at a high level. Keynes introduced the concept of compensatory finance whereby government expenditures are augmented to compensate for the decline in private spending. The depression in 1929 brought many other problems to the forefront.

The stock market had crashed, banks failed, and poverty and unemployment rose along with deflation. Although it would not be ideal to draw comparisons between the economic crash brought by the pandemic in the 2020s and the depression in 1929, some learnings can be applied.

Post 1929, governments took active steps to stabilise economies and introduced many programmes under the new deal programme to alleviate problems of unemployment, social security, insurance and welfare as well as a host of other social economic problems.

The post-world war two periods saw high levels of economic growth. However, it was accompanied by high levels of poverty and inequalities. This provided the impetus for further government intervention and more programmes were announced targeted to provide education, health employment, and social security sectors.

By the 1950s governments across countries had assumed a greater role from protecting the country from aggression and war to a wider role of a welfare state to achieve maximum social welfare. There was a large expansion in the role of the government and public spending, as a percentage of gross domestic product increased from 12 per cent in 1913 to 45 per cent in 1995.

Since then the government has assumed greater importance in affecting economic activities. They play an even more critical role in developing less developed and developing countries. Both political and ideological factors have contributed to the rise of government activities.

So far classical economists had focused their attention on the allocative function of the government. Gradually Marxist and socialist thinking took over and the government started playing significant distribution functions in market economies. The rise of centrally planned economies of the Soviet Union and Eastern European economies was another move in this direction.

Market economy

Gradually, the pure market economy such as the US and Great Britain moved towards a mixed economy system. Mixed economies involve a larger role of government with income, distribution, poverty reduction, equity and economic stability as the main policy objectives. The countries with the largest public sector were seen as less prone to fluctuations in the business cycle. Public spending on education and health, progressive taxation, subsidies and welfare schemes were the common government programmes, and public enterprises were used for generating productive employment.

In countries, such as the former Soviet Union paternalistic government policies were adopted where the resources were under government control. In some countries, governments also influence resource allocation through a system of incentives and directives.

In market-oriented economies, such as the US, market failure also necessitated government intervention in resource allocation as the achievement of an efficient allocation of resources and market correction requires well defiance of property rights and enforcement of contracts and the establishment of antitrust measures. Another role can be rationalised because of the existence of public goods and externalities.

There is a strong case for government, intervention and resource allocation in low-income countries. Very few levels of savings and investment, scarce skilled labour, underdeveloped factor and product markets, and a virtual absence of an entrepreneurial class characterised these countries.