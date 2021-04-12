Smartphone
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Why digital money lenders are demanding loan you never took

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Digital lenders charge between 365pc to 876pc interest for each loan besides processing fees levied.
  • Repayment delays have seen lenders invade individuals’ phonebooks to retrieve contacts of borrowers’ friends and relatives.

Mobile loans apps are walking a tight rope despite the billions of profit they rake in every time borrowers click to accept a soft loan to cushion them in tough times.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Lending apps on spot for flouting data privacy law

  2. PRIME Why Kenya can't do without new Eurobonds

  3. KRA risks losing Sh2.2bn in row with Pattni-linked firm

  4. Families suffer as NHIF delays compensation

  5. Equity Bank ordered to pay Sh234m tax claim

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.