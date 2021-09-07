Why Covid-19 pain for poor firms is not yet over

ARM Kaloleni cement plant

The ARM Kaloleni cement plant. The firm is one of those yet to emerge from administration.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Patrick Alushula

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

Creditors and management of distressed companies are being advised to call in administrators early to enhance chances of reviving the businesses.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.