Why banks take operations global

The progress and growing integration of the world economy has been supported by the equivalent growth of the global banking functions as different commercial banks started following their customers beyond national territory.

Alongside home-grown lenders, Kenya hosts a lengthy list of international lenders each offering an extensive range of services. Likewise, some Kenyan banks have also started expanding across the East African region, and internationally, including China.

What led to the global banks establishing operations in Kenya, and the home-grown banks also expanding across nations? There are two parameters to distinguish between international and domestic banks. The first one is the location and the latter is counterparty.

Generally, if a borrower or depositor is non-national, then the transaction could be treated as international especially if the source of finance is outside.

Non-domestic currency

Traditionally a transaction is considered international if it is done in non-domestic currency. After World War I, the world economy witnessed exponential growth in financial transactions. Recent studies show that trading in financial assets is 10 to 15 times those of goods and services. There is a further expectation that it will grow at a faster rate and the banking system is a centre of rising financial operations.

The second wave of growth in international banking occurred in 1960 and was accelerated by the expansion of offshore American commercial banks. The second phase of growth also led to a widening of the range and scope of products offered by multinational banks. Presently these activities are included in multi-national banking.

Trading in foreign securities markets, borrowing and lending in foreign currency, dealing in derivatives, gold and precious metals, provision of trade finances, participation in euro markets, and provision of corporate finance across countries are not a new thing. Multinational banks are actively involved in providing those services, which are offered by non-multinational banks. One such activity is foreign currency trading.

Multinationals are those banks owning and controlling banking activity in two or more countries. They can be interpreted to include banking activity that does not require a physical offshore presence.

A better example of this can be understood from the euro markets. It is relatively simple for a bank to be involved in euro market loans and fund these loans in non-domestic markets without having a physical presence offshore.

Traditional foreign banking

International banking involves two kinds of activities; the first one is traditional foreign banking, which involves provisions for transactions in the domestic currency to non-residents; these services are provided by both domestic and foreign-owned banks which are located in the host country.

The second kind of activity can be called on-shore euro banking. In this, banks indulge in euro banking keeping intact their home market. Offshore banking can be partially treated as a part of international banking. Offshore banking, which as a service is provided by most multinational banks, is concerned with providing banking services in foreign currency without departing the bank's home base.

Some types of trade, finance, and foreign exchange trading are included in this type of activity. Multinational banking is different from international banking by the physical location of the activity. Specifically, multinational banking is defined by banking having a physical presence involved in providing banking services from a place outside the country of incorporation of the parent bank.

One important question which needs to be answered is, why firms go international. One of the pioneers’ studies given by Grubels 1977 explains that” it is the spread of multinational companies that encourage banks to follow suit.” This is a common and natural phenomenon as they used to follow the customers into global markets. When any enterprise moved abroad or established a subsidiary there then banks move there to provide banking services to the customer. Since the subsidiary bank is close to the parent bank, therefore, they are able to serve clients in a better way.

Diversification

In developed countries, the capital available is abundant in nature. The full cost of capital is low in developing countries, capital is not abundant and, therefore, very costly. Diversification of locations brings stability in the profits of the banks and reduces their systemic risk. The more banks spread their branches the greater the perceived benefit of diversification.

In the view of John Dunning (1993) “ownership advantages lie in the transactional clients, economies of scale, access to the international markets, higher intrinsic value of reserve currencies, professional expertise and control over the trans-border communication network.” The internalisation advantages that can be taken by international banks are economies of coordinating capital flows, quality control and so forth.

Economist Ross Levine refers to the two factors, which encourage banks to go for iglobal. These are the custodial function of the banks and the avoidance of regulation. Custodial services are given to those clients who make investments in overseas securities.

Banks have to collect interest, dividends, collect securities for their investing clients, together with other related services. As clients go multinational, banks would benefit by having overseas offices so as to serve them.

The procedure of internationalisation is complex and there are a number of ways in which banks can go about it. In the initial stage, they create an individual department for dealing with international business operations. With the growth and expansion of business, the department is further bifurcated on the basis of its function.

Domestic customers

When the business grows further, the department is unable to manage the operation via remote operation, thereby it becomes necessary for the bank to establish structures and move abroad in different ways, depending upon the volume of trade, regulation and culture of the host country. Correspondent banks work as a mediator to clear transactions between banks.

These relationships make it possible for a bank to meet the funds' requirements of domestic customers for an exchange and trade the links.

A foreign bank branch is one located in a different country other than the country of incorporation of the patent bank, without the branch itself having separate incorporation. A bank subsidiary is a separately formed bank that is controlled by a parent located in another country.

Such subsidiaries are generally wholly-owned. As this reduces potential problems associated with dissenting minority shareholders. The regulating body must ensure at all times that governing frameworks are strongly in place and the banks should not lead to a fiduciary threat or loss to depositors or investors.

Likewise, management must understand at all times that customers, especially for the banking sector, require a close relationship with the banks and client interface and service should be enhanced to ensure clients do not move their money to competing banks. JP Nichols famously said “if banks cannot truly be customer intimate, they are doomed to be just commodities, acting behind the scenes like utilities.”