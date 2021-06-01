What newly inked Kenya, Burundi trade pacts say

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and his Burundi counterpart Évariste Ndayishimiye

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and his Burundi counterpart Évariste Ndayishimiye during an inspection tour of the newly refurbished Kisumu Port on May 31, 2021.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani  &  Victor Raballa

Kenya and Burundi's chambers of commerce have inked a deal that will foster cross-border trade relations between the two East African countries.

