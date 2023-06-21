Inside web browser Opera’s plan to lower internet costs

Multiplatform web browser firm, Opera, has laid down strategies to lower internet costs by up to 10 times, as it targets a bigger share of the Kenyan market.

Opera says it plans to invest in several areas, including award of cheap and free data bundles for users through its Opera Mini browser, to attract more internet users in the country who would, otherwise, be deterred by high internet costs.

“We want internet costs to be as low as $3 or $4 a month and not the current $40 a month. Our main focus still remains on affordability of the browser,” said Jorgen Arnesen, Executive Vice President, Mobile Opera Mini.

Mr Arnesen told the Nation that the company has desktop versions of the browser that it has not launched in the African market, considering cost concerns on the desktop version.

He said after realizing Kenyans’ thrust for internet consumption, coming with their price sensitivity nature, the company has been investing in cheap and free bundles in the country, even as it expands investments to more areas.

Opera has partnered with local telcos, Safaricom and Airtel, to facilitate users of its browsers access virtual engagement services such as zoom calls and google meets, where users are awarded free bundles.

Free bundles

In 2020, the company announced a plan to invest $100 million (about Sh14 billion by current exchange rate terms), aiming at curating products to needs of its different markets and entering into partnerships.

Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa are Opera’s biggest markets in the continent and the company has been keen to invest more in them.

“A huge chunk of our $100 million investment was invested in Kenya only for free bundles. Last year, we invested still a lot in other areas. We had a 45 percent users’ growth,” Mr Arnesen said.

Mr Jorgen Arnesen, Executive Vice President, Mobile Opera Mini. Photo credit: Courtesy

In response to a huge share of the Kenyan market that has interest in consumption of sports content, Opera also says it has had to onboard platforms such as livescore on its browser.

“We know people in Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria are crazy about football and that is why we have that football feature in the browser.

The company targets to tap into Kenya’s growing internet penetration, working on internet costs for users in its browser to win more.

Promoting digital literacy

The company believes that tailoring its Kenyan investments to local needs since venturing into the country 17 years ago has seen it clinch quite a share of the local browser and internet market.

Among actions Opera started with was to invest in local data servers and centres across Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, its major African markets, to increase internet speed and cut costs.

“Thanks to the fact that we built this technology here, which also saw us partner with local telcos here, including Safaricom and Telkom and had our facilities here, we have almost 150 million users and Opera mini has 100 million users, our most popular product,” the Opera Mini Executive VP says.

The multinational also says it is investing in start-ups, working with content creators and promoting digital literacy as some of the ways to have an impact in markets it is operating in.