Vulnerable groups benefit in Kenya Kwanza maiden budget

President William Ruto’s government has prioritized the vulnerable groups in society in the 2023/24 Budget with an allocation of Sh38.2 billion for social protection and affirmative action.

Out of the amount, Sh18 billion will be used for the cash transfer program under the program of Pesa kwa Wazee. The orphans and the vulnerable children in the society will receive Sh7.9 billion while Sh1.2 billion has been allocated to people living with disabilities.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u on Thursday June 15 said that the allocation will be ring-fenced to ensure that the intended beneficiaries have received their money in time.

“To ensure that the elderly and the other vulnerable groups under the cash transfer do not take long waiting for their cash payment, the cash transfers will be paid alongside the monthly government payroll as and when it is due. These allocations shall remain ring-fenced from any budget rationalisations and will be fully funded in order to achieve the desired outcomes,” Prof Njuguna said.

To feed the hungry, the government has allocated Sh5.6 billion for the Kenya hunger safety net program and Sh3.3 billion for Kenya social and economic inclusion program. The child welfare society of Kenya has received an allocation of Sh900 million while Sh400 million has been allocated for the Presidential bursary that will support orphans.

The government has also set aside an allocation to protect the youth in the wake of the high rate of unemployment. The National Youth Service (NYS) received an allocation of Sh13.1 billion while the Kenya Youth Empowerment and Opportunities Project received Sh602 million.

The government has also promised to launch a new program to replace former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Kazi Mtaani program. The Vijana Vuka na Afya (VIVA) Program has been allocated Sh229.7 million while Sh300 million will go to the Youth Empowerment Centers.

The Kenya Industry Entrepreneurship Project which seeks to empower young people who are venturing into business received an allocation of Sh1.5 billion while a further Sh300 million has been set aside for Kenya Youth Employment Opportunities Project. Sh332 million for the industrial research labs and Sh182.9 million for the constituency industrial development centers.