Vivo Smartphone, Patazone deal to enhance clients' online shopping experience

Global technology company, Vivo Smartphone, has partnered with Kenyan-based e-commerce firm, Patazone, with an aim on enhancing the digital shopping experience for Kenyan consumers by offering them the latest Vivo Smartphones.

The partnership was unveiled in an event attended by key executives from Vivo Smartphone and Patazone.

Patazone CEO, Omar Mohammed Noor expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting that it will allow the two firms to provide Kenyan consumers with a wide range of smartphones.

“We are excited to announce that we have partnered with vivo Smartphone to bring the latest and greatest technology to Kenyan consumers. This partnership will allow us to offer a wider selection of high-quality smartphones at affordable prices,” Mr Omar said.

Smartphone brand

Patazone said it will leverage the partnership to enhance its provision of a seamless online shopping experience for Kenyans, noting that vivo “is a world-renowned smartphone brand with a reputation for innovation and quality.”

“We are confident that this partnership will be a success and that it will benefit Kenyan consumers greatly,” Mr Omar added.

Vivo Brand and Communications Manager, James Irungu, said the company is committed to delivering innovative and user-centric smartphones to the Kenyan market, which it considers key in the region.

“Kenya is a key market for us, and through this collaboration with Patazone, we aim to make our devices more accessible to consumers across the country. This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering individuals through technological advancements,” Mr Irungu said.

Range of products

The event was also attended by renowned Kenyan musician and influencer, King Kaka, who commands a huge following on social media.

The companies said the involvement of King Kaka is expected to amplify the reach of Vivo smartphones among Kenyan consumers.

“I’m proud to be associated with two industry leaders, Vivo Smartphone and Patazone. As a tech enthusiast, I believe in the power of innovation, and this partnership will undoubtedly bring cutting-edge technology closer to the hearts and hands of Kenyans,” King Kaka said.