US-Kenya launch trade and investment partnership

Kenya and the United States have launched a strategic trade and investment partnership through which they will pursue commitments aimed at boosting economic growth and supporting African regional economic integration and other areas.

The US Trade Representative's Office said on Thursday the two nations will start work within three months to develop a roadmap for engagement in areas of agriculture, digital trade, action on climate change, trade facilitation and customs procedures.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina launched the partnership during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

In agriculture, the US and Kenya will consider measures to facilitate agricultural trade and enhance transparency and understanding of the application of science- and risk-based Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures.

“The two sides share an interest in fostering sustainable agricultural practices, as well as creating an enabling environment for innovative agricultural technologies that would help achieve food security goals, increase farm productivity, and improve farmer livelihoods, while addressing climate change concerns,” the USTR said in a statement.

The two countries will also focus on combating corruption through information sharing of best practices to prevent and combat bribery and corruption and will explore negotiating specific commitments.

Additionally, the two countries will discuss measures to support digital inclusion, including accessibility, and online consumer protection.

The two countries will also monitor global discussions on emerging issues in digital trade which are of mutual interest.

Sustained economic growth

“The United States and Kenya believe that the success of MSMEs (micro small and medium economic enterprises) small are key elements to promote sustained economic growth, including for women-owned enterprises. The two countries will discuss approaches to integrate MSMEs into international trade. The two sides will initiate periodic technical best practices exchanges and roundtables on micro, small and medium enterprises” the USTR said.

As part of the deal, the US and Kenya said they will push for enforcement and compliance with labour laws, promotion of social dialogue, and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest on labour and employment priorities, including concerning forced labour in global supply chains.

The two countries also agreed to support the participation of women and youth in trade by identifying resources to support their economic empowerment.

On trade, the two sides will discuss opportunities to simplify procedures, especially those that allow new entrants to engage in trade.