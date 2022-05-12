US-based dietary and beauty products firm enters Kenyan market

A US-based company dealing with dietary supplements and beauty products has announced its entry into the Kenyan market.

Max International, which develops and distributes branded and patent-protected nutritional supplements, weight loss and beauty products, is set to be launched in Nairobi this weekend.

This will be the company's first entry into the East African market.

Max International CEO Joseph Voyticky said the company's nutraceutical products focus on helping the body's cells produce glutathione or support glutathione's functions.

He said Max Beauty is a makeup line designed to help women celebrate their beauty boldly and with confidence.

"Max is committed to enhancing the health and longevity of people around the world using nutraceutical and personalised nutritional solutions that enhance the body's ability to manage inflammation, oxidative stress and the effects of the ageing process while strengthening the human body's natural immune system. One of the most effective ways to do so is to ensure that our immune systems are in better shape, and one of the proven ways to that is to live well and enhance our level of Glutathione," he said.

"Antioxidants are substances that mitigate damage to cells caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental toxins, stress, and other pressures. Glutathione is the most important and abundant antioxidant in the human body," he further said.

Max International CEO Joseph Voyticky. Photo credit: Courtesy

Glutathione is considered the master antioxidant inside every one of the trillions of cells that make up the human body. It plays roles as an antioxidant and an anti-toxin, effectively providing a major defense system against illness and aging.

Glutathione production naturally declines as a person ages and bodily stores are depleted when one is stressed, lacks sleep or has suffered prolonged illnesses.

Max's technologies, expanding on decades of research funded by the United States National Institutes of Health are patented compounds that fully protect the sulfhydryl group on cysteine and, as a result, significantly improve the bioavailability of this substance for the production of glutathione.

There are currently 44 peer-reviewed research studies demonstrating the effectiveness of Max's flagship patented molecule RiboCeine.

The company was launched in the US in 2007 and operates in 20 countries with 11 the African continent.