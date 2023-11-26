US automaker Ford celebrates 120th year as it partners with Caetano Kenya

Caetano Kenya is the new distributor for Ford Motor Company in the country. The firm entered into a partnership with Ford in a bid to gain a foothold in Kenya's market share.

The development comes after the Portuguese-backed firm kicked off sales with the new generation models of the Ranger, Raptor, Everest, as well as the Ford Transit Bus.

This is after officially opening a Ford Showroom along Mombasa Road where it will be selling and servicing Ford vehicles.

Caetano Kenya Managing Director Mr Pedro Campos said they are focused on providing high-end services to customers that aim to exceed expectations and ensure the ultimate experience on the road.

"Ford and Caetano are committed to the Kenyan market, and both teams will work diligently to fully serve customers to the best possible standards," said Mr Campos.

Ford is celebrating 120 years in the industry and with the new partnership with Caetano, the US automobile company is committed to continue bringing world-class Ford products and services to their customers in Kenya.

The firm will provide after-sales services across its 30 outlets all over Kenya for the Ford brand through the Caetano Express network of workshops.

The centres will be equipped and backed by the Ford Motor Company, ensuring Ford authorised parts are stocked, Ford extended service plans (Ford Protect) are offered, and a team of fully-trained and certified technicians are at hand to offer full service to new and existing Ford customers.

"Ford has ensured a seamless transition from the former distributor, which now allows Salvador Caetano to honour all valid warranties at their workshops," said Mr Campos.

Caetano Kenya is now the main local distributor of Hyundai, Renault, Kia, Renault Trucks and Ford vehicles in the Kenyan market.

Salvador Caetano Group (SCG) has over 75 years of history dedicated to industry and the automotive sector and has a presence in more than 100 countries spread across Europe and Africa.