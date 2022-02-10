United Millers directors found guilty of Sh79m sugar fraud

Directors of United Millers Limited, Sunil Narshi Shah, Kamal Narshi Punja Shah and Magnesh Kumar Verma, at the Milimani Law Courts on May 10, 2021, over a Sh79.4million sugar deal. 

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two directors of a Kisumu-based company have been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud a businessman of Sh79.4 million in a sugar deal seven years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.