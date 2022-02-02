Unga gets nod to form animal feed joint firms

Unga Group Plc has received regulatory approvals to form animal feed joint ventures in Kenya and Uganda with Dutch multinational Nutreco International.

Subsidiaries of the feeds maker that’s listed by the Nairobi Securities Exchange will own the joint ventures on a 50/50 basis with Nutreco.

Kenya-based Unga Farm Care (EA) Limited and Unga Millers (Uganda) Limited are contributing assets to the joint ventures that will be managed by Nutreco.

“Unga Group Plc is delighted to announce that it has received regulatory approval for its partnership with Nutreco, to form two joint ventures, which will help meet the growing demand for high-quality animal nutrition products in the East African Region,” the company said in a statement.

The joint ventures are named Tunga Nutrition.

Dormant flour mill

Tunga Nutrition Kenya plans to increase production capacity at its fish feed plant in Nairobi, trading using the Skretting and Fugo brands.

Tunga Nutrition Uganda will make use of Unga Millers’ dormant flour mill in Kampala, converting it into a modern plant producing animal feeds and concentrates. Its products will be sold under both Trouw Nutrition’s Hendrix and Unga’s Fugo Brands.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Unga Group, and working together to share our knowledge of the animal nutrition and aquaculture markets,” Pieter Bastiaanssen, the managing director Middle East & Africa at Nutreco said.

“Unga Group possesses great expertise in the East African region, and we’re delighted to join forces as we look to meet the growing demand for high-quality protein there.”