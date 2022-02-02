Unga gets nod to form animal feed joint firms

Workers load flour on to a truck for dispatch at Unga Limited plant in Eldoret. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By Kevin Rotich

Unga Group Plc has received regulatory approvals to form animal feed joint ventures in Kenya and Uganda with Dutch multinational Nutreco International.

